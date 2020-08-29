4 charged after probation check on man’s home

LONG VIEW — Four people have been charged after a probation check at a man’s home.
The charges came after Long View Police Department received numerous complaints of narcotics and criminal activity from the home of Jonathon Alan McCall at 1490 23rd St. S.W. in Hickory, according to a release from LVPD.
Officers conducted a check of McCall’s home Thursday and arrested:
» McCall, 39, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Melody Ann McCall, 37, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
» Felicia Marie Elwell, 35, was served with an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.
» Kevin Eli Goodwin, 30, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for larceny of a motor vehicle and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
LVPD asks anyone who suspects criminal activity in the town to call 828-327-2343.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.