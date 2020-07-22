4 COVID-19 cases confirmed at courthouse

Four staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Burke County Courthouse.
Clerk of Court Mabel Lowman confirmed the four cases Wednesday.
She said that the clerk's offices — civil, criminal and estates divisions — all were fumigated overnight along with Courtroom 2.
The employees who wished to be tested for the virus all have been tested, Lowman said.
Senior Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin told The News Herald that it’s an evolving situation. Court officials met Wednesday to discuss how court sessions would be handled moving forward.
Ervin said that Thursday’s criminal session of District Court will be held at the Foothills Higher Education Center on South Sterling Street next to Longhorn Steakhouse.
He said that no one who has tested positive for the virus has been in that building for more than a week, and the courthouse was cleaned after court was last held there Monday.
“The court personnel who will be working down there, they’ll be instructed to wear masks, to socially distance, and nobody will be sent to a courtroom who’s got any kind of symptoms that resemble COVID-19 or the coronavirus," he said. "We believe that session of court can be conducted safely without putting the public or the court staff at risk.”
A Juvenile Court session is supposed to be held Thursday in Courtroom 2 at the courthouse, Ervin said. He said additional courtrooms will be available to maintain social distancing guidelines, and that employees there also will be expected to wear masks.
The clerk’s office remains open for business through the cashier’s window in the courthouse or by dropping off paperwork in the box outside of the courthouse, Ervin said. He said that has been the case for some time prior to anyone testing positive for COVID-19.
In Avery County, the clerk of court’s office announced Wednesday on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website that it would be closed at least until July 29 after an employee of the office also tested positive for the virus.
Multiple people walking into the courthouse Wednesday spoke to The News Herald about their concerns moving forward.
Randy Poteet, who said he was visiting the courthouse to take care of things for his family, said it still weighed heavily on him having to go inside the building.
“I don’t like it at all,” Poteet said. “Regardless, they have a job to do. In my eyes, I guess they’re doing all they can do to keep the public safe. It’s a pandemic everywhere.”
Shawn Woolridge said he didn’t realize anyone had tested positive for the virus in the courthouse until he was leaving. He showed a hospital band on his wrist from where he had visited his grandchildren who are in the hospital after being born prematurely.
“I didn’t know it, but if I had knew it I probably wouldn’t have come in here,” Woolridge said. “I would have waited and paid it online or something, and I didn’t realize you could pay it online until they told me.”
Another woman, who wouldn’t give her name, said it didn’t bother her.
“I take precautions at home,” she said. “We keep everything clean, we take showers as soon as we come in, so I’m not really worried about (bringing it home).”
