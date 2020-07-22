4 COVID-19 cases confirmed at courthouse

A Juvenile Court session is supposed to be held Thursday in Courtroom 2 at the courthouse, Ervin said. He said additional courtrooms will be available to maintain social distancing guidelines, and that employees there also will be expected to wear masks.

The clerk’s office remains open for business through the cashier’s window in the courthouse or by dropping off paperwork in the box outside of the courthouse, Ervin said. He said that has been the case for some time prior to anyone testing positive for COVID-19.

In Avery County, the clerk of court’s office announced Wednesday on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website that it would be closed at least until July 29 after an employee of the office also tested positive for the virus.

Multiple people walking into the courthouse Wednesday spoke to The News Herald about their concerns moving forward.

Randy Poteet, who said he was visiting the courthouse to take care of things for his family, said it still weighed heavily on him having to go inside the building.

“I don’t like it at all,” Poteet said. “Regardless, they have a job to do. In my eyes, I guess they’re doing all they can do to keep the public safe. It’s a pandemic everywhere.”