4 found dead from apparent gunshot wounds after explosion

LENOIR — Four people were found dead from apparent gunshots after a possible explosion Wednesday morning at home in Lenoir.

Lenoir firefighters, police and first responders were called around 9:30 a.m. to 1226 Laurel Place NW in Lenoir, according to a release from the Lenoir Police Department.

Responders found a large fire in the home upon arrival, the release said. Once the flames were extinguished, they found four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.

The victims’ names have not been released, but LPD did confirm that a 58-year-old man, 18-year-old woman, 15-year-old girl and 29-year-old man all were found dead.

LPD said the incident does not appear to be random, and that no suspects are being sought at this time.

Lisa Price, a neighbor, called 911 and reported hearing gunshots and an explosion at the home.

"We heard what sounded like two or three gunshots, so we just turned down to look up the road to make sure, like, everything was okay, to see if we saw anything, and then it looked like the roof of the house almost lifted for a second," Price said. "A huge plume of, like, white smoke shot out of the right side of the house."

