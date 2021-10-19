4 new COVID-related deaths reported in Burke

County health officials reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in Burke County on Tuesday.
The people who died were in their 50s and 80s, the Burke County Health Department said in a release Tuesday. Three of them were hospitalized prior to their deaths, and all of them died from COVID-related complications. The new deaths brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county up to 250.
“Today, we announce the passing of four individuals who called Burke County home. These individuals were someone’s mother, father, son, daughter, co-worker, and friend,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by their death during this tragic time. There are days in the midst of this pandemic it feels that we take one step forward and two steps back. I do believe we are headed in the right direction.
“For your personal health and the health of those around you, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Please stay at home when sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
Already in Burke County, 52% (41,602) of those 12 years old and older have been at least partially vaccinated, and 49% (38,986) have been fully vaccinated, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, 68% of those 12 and older have been at least partially vaccinated, and 64% have been fully vaccinated, NCDHHS said.
Booster shots are currently available for people who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Booster shots are for people who are 65 and over, have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher risk settings or live or work in a place where many people work together, NCDHHS said.
The Burke County Health Department is offering Pfizer booster doses to the recommended populations. The booster doses are for:
People 65 years of age and older and residents in long-term care settings
People 18-64 who have underlying health conditions that could increase their risk for severe COVID-19 or who work or live in a facility where they are at an increased risk for exposure to COVID-19 or come in contact with individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.
First responders, education staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, correction workers, U.S Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed 28 new cases of COVID-19 added to the county’s total, bringing it up to 15,880 cases. Of those, the dashboard listed 467 of the cases as active.
There was a slight uptick in hospitalizations Tuesday with 27 people hospitalized with the virus at UNC Health Blue Ridge, according to the hospital system’s COVID-19 dashboard. Eleven of those patients were in the intensive care unit, and all but two of them were unvaccinated.
Seven COVID-19 patients were on ventilators at the hospital, and all of them were unvaccinated, the hospital system reported.
The number of people seeking treatment through UNC Health Blue Ridge’s virtual hospital dropped slightly, with 88 patients reported Tuesday compared to 91 on Monday.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.