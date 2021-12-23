40 years later, detectives running down new data in Hinson slaying

VALDESE — A few nights ago, Judy Hinson startled her husband, Bobby, awake screaming Jesus’ praises in her sleep.
She had a dream that a detective finally told the family an arrest had been made in the Dec. 23, 1981, shooting death of their 19-year-old daughter, Rhonda.
“It was real,” Judy said. “So real.”
That dream a few nights ago gave Judy a taste of justice, but it was one taken away before she could even begin to savor it.
As she explained the dream to Bobby, reality sank in and with it, the realization that there still have been no arrests made in Rhonda’s slaying.
“(I was) angry that I woke up,” Judy said.
It was 40 years ago today that the Hinsons first were told a bullet, fired through the trunk of Rhonda’s car when she was on the Exit 112 off ramp on Interstate 40 westbound, ended her life when it pierced her heart and a lung.
Rhonda’s car rolled back into a ditch, and while the Burke County Sheriff’s Office has said medical opinions say Rhonda wouldn’t have been able to move after being shot, her body was found on the ground next to the driver’s door.
It remains the most investigated case in the history of the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Steve Whisenant said, and it’s never been closed.
“Even in recent months we’ve developed some new data and information that we’ve been looking at,” he said. “For us, it’s never closed, there’s time when it goes cold for a while, we don’t get information, we develop something, we investigate that.”
The sheriff wouldn’t elaborate on the new data detectives have developed, but law enforcement sources told WSOC-TV, The News Herald’s news partner, that the data is not related to DNA gathered in the case.
“I go between being elated and crying,” Judy said about hearing of new leads in the investigation. “There is no middle ground. … I feel like I’ve been let down so many times. I feel like I’ve reached a point where I just can’t be let down again. It’s so hard, and I promised myself I would not get my hopes up. I promised myself until there’s an arrest, I won’t get excited. And then I hear something that gives me a little bit of hope.”
That thought was echoed by her husband.
“It’s been rough,” Bobby said. “I’ve got my hopes up, but I’ve had them up before and it didn’t end the way I wanted it to, so I’m just waiting.”
It’s especially hard at Christmas, Judy said, knowing all of the things that would've been different if Rhonda was still alive.
“The hardest part is knowing that now, we would have had grandchildren,” Judy said. “We would be getting ready for a big Christmas dinner, family, instead of doing what we’re doing. Life would have been so different. … It should’ve been different. Nobody deserves that, but Rhonda did absolutely nothing to deserve this. If there’s ever a case of an innocent person, she was an innocent person.”
For four decades, life has been in slow motion for the Hinsons. But now, they are grateful to Larry Griffin, a writer who reached out to them about three years ago asking if he could talk to them about Rhonda’s story. He’s posted a series on Rhonda’s life to the Facebook page “Remembering Rhonda Hinson — 1962-1981.”
“He listened to me, something that nobody else, I felt like, had done in 40 years,” Judy said. “He let me talk, he let me say the things I needed to say. Honestly, he’s one of the best people. I know that God put him in our life. There’s just no other way.”
She said she's grateful for everything he's done for the Hinsons.
“There’s no words to thank him enough,” Judy said. “He brought the case back to everybody’s mind. There were so many rumors about Rhonda that were absolutely not true. He corrected all of that.”
With another Christmas upon us, the Hinsons are left swimming in memories of a daughter lost too soon.
“She loved to play tennis,” Judy said. “She was a happy, happy person. She laughed. Everybody that knew her knew her by her laugh. She lit up the room when she walked in. You couldn’t be sad around her. She was everything good.”
Rhonda's laugh still is what Judy remembers the most about Rhonda.
“The Christmas that she was murdered, she was downstairs putting up a Christmas tree,” Judy said. “She had a little dog; his name was Risky. She had a Santa Claus, a plastic Santa Claus, that lit up. The Santa Claus was blinking, the dog was chasing it, and I could hear her from down there, up here, laughing.”
Rhonda’s life may have been cut short, but she never let a day pass her by without making the most of it.
“She lived more in those 19 years than I’ve lived in my 77,” Judy said. “She lived every minute of it.”
Judy thinks someone out there knows who is responsible for Rhonda’s death, and likely more than one person knows what happened that night.
“I don’t think you could live 40 years without telling somebody,” Judy said. “We (Judy and Bobby) have each other to talk to; that person has had to talk to somebody. … The person who knows about it, they’re just as guilty as the person that did it.”
Whisenant said he hopes the person responsible will look to clear their conscience soon.
“I would think that most people want to clear their conscience, they don’t want to go to the grave knowing that they have information that could bring some resolution and peace to so many families,” the sheriff said. “I hope that they would consider that and share information, any information, that could help us help this family.”
Like the sheriff, the Hinsons still hope her killer will come forward.
“They took Rhonda’s life, and they’ve taken 40 years of our life,” Judy said. “They owe it to us. They owe it to us to tell us what happened.”
More than $20,000 in reward money is still offered for any tips leading to the arrest and conviction of Rhonda’s killer. Anyone with information on the case can contact sheriff's Lt. Rodney Norman at 828-438-5506, or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips can be anonymous, and people still would be eligible for a reward.
