40 years later, detectives running down new data in Hinson slaying

With another Christmas upon us, the Hinsons are left swimming in memories of a daughter lost too soon.

“She loved to play tennis,” Judy said. “She was a happy, happy person. She laughed. Everybody that knew her knew her by her laugh. She lit up the room when she walked in. You couldn’t be sad around her. She was everything good.”

Rhonda's laugh still is what Judy remembers the most about Rhonda.

“The Christmas that she was murdered, she was downstairs putting up a Christmas tree,” Judy said. “She had a little dog; his name was Risky. She had a Santa Claus, a plastic Santa Claus, that lit up. The Santa Claus was blinking, the dog was chasing it, and I could hear her from down there, up here, laughing.”

Rhonda’s life may have been cut short, but she never let a day pass her by without making the most of it.

“She lived more in those 19 years than I’ve lived in my 77,” Judy said. “She lived every minute of it.”

Judy thinks someone out there knows who is responsible for Rhonda’s death, and likely more than one person knows what happened that night.