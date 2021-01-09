5 charged after call for assault, theft

HICKORY — Five people were charged earlier this month after deputies responded to a call on Bowman Lowman Avenue.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 8967 Bowman Lowman Ave. on Jan. 2 after a caller reported they were assaulted and had some property taken from them, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people outside and a vehicle that had been stolen from Hickory, the release said. They ended up charging Alisha Marie Perry, 27, of the address, for having the vehicle.

Deputies then spoke with the homeowner, Robert Dale Turner, who was on probation. Probation officers were called to the home to conduct a search with the assistance of deputies, the release said.

Deputies also found a man they later identified as Jonathan Scott Miller. Miller initially gave officers a fake name, and was arrested for resisting an officer and served with outstanding warrants, the release said.

In the house, investigators found Brianna Dawn Perry, 26, of the address. She said she didn’t know Miller, but deputies later found that she did know Miller, and that she was lying because she knew he had outstanding warrants. She was arrested for resisting a public officer.