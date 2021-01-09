5 charged after call for assault, theft

HICKORY — Five people were charged earlier this month after deputies responded to a call on Bowman Lowman Avenue.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 8967 Bowman Lowman Ave. on Jan. 2 after a caller reported they were assaulted and had some property taken from them, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived, they found multiple people outside and a vehicle that had been stolen from Hickory, the release said. They ended up charging Alisha Marie Perry, 27, of the address, for having the vehicle.
Deputies then spoke with the homeowner, Robert Dale Turner, who was on probation. Probation officers were called to the home to conduct a search with the assistance of deputies, the release said.
Deputies also found a man they later identified as Jonathan Scott Miller. Miller initially gave officers a fake name, and was arrested for resisting an officer and served with outstanding warrants, the release said.
In the house, investigators found Brianna Dawn Perry, 26, of the address. She said she didn’t know Miller, but deputies later found that she did know Miller, and that she was lying because she knew he had outstanding warrants. She was arrested for resisting a public officer.
During the search of the home, deputies recovered a motorcycle stolen from Hickory, plus property that was reported stolen in multiple Burke County cases, the release said. Turner was charged in connection with those thefts.
While deputies were on the scene, a vehicle approached the residence but turned around and left. A deputy found the vehicle a short distance away, conducted a traffic stop and search. Austin Lane Ervin, the driver of the vehicle, was found in possession of an undisclosed amount of heroin.
The following charges all were issued subsequent to the initial call:
- Turner, 59, of the address, was charged with two counts of felony possession of stolen goods and a count of misdemeanor larceny. His bond was set at $10,000 secured with a court date set for Jan. 25.
- Alisha Perry was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. Her bond was set at $10,000 secured with a court date set for Jan. 25.
- Brianna Perry was charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Her bond was set at $2,000 secured with a court date set for Jan. 22.
- Miller, 29, of 709 Park St. SW in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer and served with two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, one out of Caldwell County and the other from Catawba County. He was issued a $3,100 secured bond and a $300 cash bond with a court date set for Jan. 22.
- Ervin, 25, of 840 Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls, was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $35,000 secured with a court date set for Jan. 25.
Turner had previous convictions including possession of a schedule II controlled substance and selling a schedule II controlled substance, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Alisha Perry had a previous conviction for misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, the NCDPS website said.
Miller had previous convictions for breaking and entering a house of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny over $1,000 and breaking and entering vehicles, among other convictions, according to the NCDPS website.
Ervin had previous convictions of breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, receiving stolen vehicle and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, among other convictions, the NCDPS website said.