5 face charges after drug investigation

Five people have been charged after a narcotics investigation last month.
The charges came after detectives with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received information that controlled substances were being sold from a home on Silver Creek Church Road, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators gathered information that Bruce Allen Hanna and Stephanie Denise Brown were selling controlled substances from the home, the release said. A search warrant was served at 4388 Silver Creek Church Road on Aug. 27, leading detectives to seize methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.
The following five people were charged after the search warrant was executed:
- Hanna, 61, of the home, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brown, 31, of 902 E. Union St., was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Shannon Nicole Hastings, 35, of the home, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
- James Glenn Billings, 33, of the home, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor failure to appear on a breaking and entering charge.
- Roy Holmes Hendley III, 41, of 122 Beaman Road in Marion, was served with a misdemeanor failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge.
This isn’t the first time Hanna has had a run-in with the law.
Hanna most recently was convicted on Feb. 18, 2019, of possession with intent to sell schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released from prison for that charge on Oct. 5, and his parole should have ended July 1, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Billings also is a felon, with a slew of convictions for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny over $1,000 from 2014, the NCDPS website said.
Hanna’s bond was set at $45,000 secured with a court date set for Sept. 18. Brown’s bond was set at $11,000 secured with a court date set for Sept. 14. Hastings and Billings each had bonds set at $3,000 secured with court dates set for Sept. 14. Hendley’s bond was set at $500 secured with a court date set for Sept. 14.
No mugshot was available for Hendley.
