6 charged after search warrant executed

LONG VIEW — Six people were charged after a search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home in Long View.

The warrant, which was narcotics related, led to the arrest of six individuals and to police seizing methamphetamine, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Long View Police Department.

Jim Xiong, 31, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said. His bond was set at $25,000 secured.

James Daniel Terry, 42, and Jonathan Shaquar Johnson, 27, both were charged with one count each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said. Their bonds were set at $25,000 secured.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miranda Elizabeth Christenbury, 32, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, the release said. She was held under a $10,000 secured bond.