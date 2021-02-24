 Skip to main content
6 charged after search warrant executed
Criminal Allegations

6 charged after search warrant executed

LONG VIEW — Six people were charged after a search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home in Long View.

The warrant, which was narcotics related, led to the arrest of six individuals and to police seizing methamphetamine, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Long View Police Department.

Jim Xiong, 31, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said. His bond was set at $25,000 secured.

James Daniel Terry, 42, and Jonathan Shaquar Johnson, 27, both were charged with one count each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said. Their bonds were set at $25,000 secured.

Miranda Elizabeth Christenbury, 32, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, the release said. She was held under a $10,000 secured bond.

Joshua Blake Salyards, 28, was served with outstanding warrants for arrest from Catawba County for two felony counts of habitual larceny and a count of second-degree trespass, according to the release. His bond was set at $8,000 secured.

Monica Pruitt Abott, 39, was charged with one count of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance for 2 milligrams of alprazolam, the release said. Her bond was set at $1,000 secured.

Anyone who suspects criminal activity in the town of Long View can call LVPD at 828-327-2343.

