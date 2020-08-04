You have permission to edit this article.
6 nabbed on drug charges after months-long investigation
6 nabbed on drug charges after months-long investigation

A three-month-long investigation led to drug charges being lodged against six people Friday.

The investigation started after detectives received complaints of possible drug-related activity at 3421 U.S. 64 in Morganton, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives developed probable cause about the sale of heroin and methamphetamine and executed a search warrant Friday at the property, the release said.

Detectives made the arrests when they executed the search warrant. They also seized a sawed-off shotgun, heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Arrested were:

» Misty Ellen Sweeney, 35, of 3421 U.S. 64 in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking heroin and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

» Teresa Walker Cannon, 54, of the same address, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

» Jay Edward McCallister, 46, of 393 Silver Creek Terrace in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

» James Roy Woodie, 37, of 126 Walker Road, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

» David Allen Dawson Jr., 33, of 101 Lane St. in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

» Stephanie Denise Brown, 31, of 4986 Duckworth Circle, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Sweeney was held under a $35,000 secured bond, Cannon and McCallister were held under $10,000 secured bonds, Dawson and Woodie were held under $5,000 secured bonds and Brown was held under a $3,000 secured bond, the release said.

Sweeney
Cannon
