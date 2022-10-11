Agency gears up with pink badges to support breast cancer awareness

It’s a cause close to the hearts of many officers at the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

MDPS again is selling T-shirts and patches to benefit the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation Making Pink Possible project, which helps women in need get mammograms.

The T-shirts, selling for $20 each, are adorned on the back with a pink version of MDPS’ badge and fire and the words “stronger together” on pink ribbons across them. On the bottom left of the design, the words “fighting for a cure” with a pink ribbon finish off the design.

This year’s patch, priced at $10 each, features the Table Rock Skyline against a pink sky, with “breast cancer awareness” written across the top and a pink ribbon in the middle. “Morganton Public Safety” is written in pink lettering over the black border of the patch, and pink trim lines the edge of the patch.

There are limited quantities of patches from previous years’ fundraisers, which are selling for $5 each.

“It’s another year of doing what we can to help out a local charity that gives back so much,” said MDPS Officer Tony Paterno, who helped come up with this year’s design. “(The foundation) does so much for the community, so we’re glad to be able to help them out in a small way.”

Breast cancer has touched a lot of people at the department, including Paterno, whose mother still is battling it.

“It means a lot to me to be involved and to design it,” Paterno said. “It hits everybody.”

MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant said his department wholeheartedly believes in giving back to the community, like with their Blue Elves initiative that provides Christmas gifts for children living in Morganton Housing Authority and the autism patch program, where proceeds are donated to North Liberty School.

It’s personal for Whisnant, too, whose mother initially was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

“It was one of those that was too little, too late,” Whisnant said. “It was a very aggressive form (of cancer), and even having gone through a mastectomy, still that cancer had spread and ultimately it was not long from diagnosis until her death.

“I saw then the importance of being able to encourage early screening and early detection … any type of cancer, the best survival rates come from early screening, detection and treatment.”

Donating the proceeds from the fundraising to the Blue Ridge Health Care Foundation ensures the money goes to help neighbors.

“We hope to be a change agent locally in our community, that that money stays here, that it is able to help local people who otherwise may not be able to afford early screening,” Whisnant said.

The department also swaps out their usual badges for pink ones throughout the month of October in a show of support for those fighting breast cancer.

“We wear our pink badges proudly in October as an external symbol of our commitment to … support the women in our community in the battles that they go through,” Whisnant said. “Behind every great cop and firefighter is a great mom, grandmother, sister and spouse.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a T-shirt or patch should stop by MDPS headquarters on South College Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They also can call headquarters at 828-437-1211 for more information. T-shirt orders should be in before Friday as the department looks to place another order.