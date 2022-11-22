(Almost) everything and the kitchen sink seized after shoplifting spree

Luggage, candy, clothes, makeup, shoes, perfume and even a kitchen sink were seized last week after investigators believe two women went on a shoplifting spree.

Officers were dispatched to the Morganton Heights Shopping Center on Nov. 16 where Walmart loss prevention officers had tried to stop 37-year-old Tonya Renee Isaac, who loss prevention officers wanted to speak to about past incidents in the store, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Isaac, who had outstanding warrants, ran from MDPS officers when they tried to talk to her, but they were able to catch up with her. She initially was charged with resisting arrest and larceny, according to her arrest report.

Less than an hour later, officers were dispatched to the Morganton Heights Shopping Center again — this time for a report of a woman passed out in the driver’s seat of her car, according to information from the department.

Officers woke the woman up but she was quiet and wouldn’t answer their questions, according to the department. The woman, who was identified as Keisha Dawn Reep, was asked whether she had taken any narcotics and if she needed medical attention, but she declined both.

MDPS Lt. Edwards noticed a new boot in the backseat of the car that matched the description of boots reported stolen in another call earlier in the evening, according to information from the department.

Edwards asked for consent to search the vehicle and Reep agreed, leading officers to uncover what was described as a large amount of new property throughout the car that still had tags and labels from stores. Reep was not able to give proof of ownership for the items or show a receipt where they had been purchased, and the property was believed to be related to the other larceny call earlier in the night, according to information from the department.

Officers also searched Reep’s purse, finding hypodermic needles, a baggy of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a baggy of a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl, some suboxone and clonazepam, information from the department said.

A search warrant was obtained for Reep’s car and investigators ended up finding thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise believed to be stolen from area retailers like Belk, Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, Ulta, Big Lots and Ollies, Brown said. Shopping lists with several of the stolen items on them also were seized.

“Proactive police work, investigative skills, the officers realizing criminal activity beyond what they’re there for is ongoing, officers taking the time to legally obtain a search warrant to search a vehicle speaks to the high level of training our officers go through,” said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant. “Proactive police work wins the day on this one.”

Reep initially was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

More charges are expected in the case.