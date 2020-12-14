Annual program to carry on with COVID-19 adjustments

Around this time of year, Burke County law enforcement officers typically would be getting ready to help make Christmas better for some local families that have fallen on hard times.
In previous years, the families who received the Blue Christmas treatment would sometimes be out of their homes for the day while officers went inside and left a slew of presents in their wakes. In the past, that has even included beds and other household necessities, or a Christmas tree with all the trimmings.
But like most other things, the COVID-19 pandemic has tried to throw a wrench in those plans.
This year, the committee that puts on Operation Blue Christmas each year decided it would have to be gift cards instead, said Casey Kinard, a Morganton Public Safety officer.
“We got together and discussed kind of what our options are, and the best thing we came up with is just gift cards for the families that we find in need,” Kinard said. “I think the only option we have right now is gift cards. We just, we can’t go in the houses and I don’t want to ask people to even go shop.”
Kinard said officers’ families will usually accompany them on the group’s big shopping day.
“I don’t want to ask people to go out in the public,” Kinard said. “I don’t want to ask the volunteers that and I don’t want to ask people to let us in their house if they have health conditions even if we’re bringing toys.”
Fundraising efforts
COVID-19 also prevented the organization’s major fundraiser, Cops on Top at Chick-fil-A, from happening this year.
“Our funding is not what it normally is because our major fundraisers were not able to happen,” Kinard said.
In November, Fatz Café held a spirit night for the program where customers could buy a chicken finger plate to help fund the program.
On Wednesday, Carolina Smoke Legendary Barbecue on N.C. 181 across from Oak Hill Elementary School will be hosting a fundraiser for the event starting at 11 a.m.
For $10, customers can get a shrimp, barbecue or chicken finger plate with a side and a drink. The event is cash and take-out only.
Both of those fundraisers were put together by Let’s Act Army, a group of activists in Burke County that look to fill needs in the community.
Another fundraiser is ongoing this week through Saturday at MoTown CrossFit, which is hosting a virtual 5k run, jog or walk event.
Registration for the event is free, according to the business’ Facebook page, but it asks for a donation to Operation Blue Christmas.
Times must be turned in by 5 p.m. Saturday, and the top three male and female participants will receive prizes, the page said.
Those interested in registering for the event can call 828-403-5725 or message MoTown CrossFit on Facebook.
Ways to give
For those who can’t participate in those fundraisers, donations can be made to the Morganton-Burke Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 23 by mailing checks to P.O. Box 1216, Morganton, NC, 28680.
For PayPal or credit card donations, send an email to Kinard at ncfop23@gmail.com and he can send a PayPal invoice.
Any funds raised that do not go toward gift cards this year will rollover into the group’s fund for next year’s Operation Blue Christmas.
“Luckily, we had a little bit (leftover from) last year,” Kinard said. “Sometimes we even have donations come in after our shopping and after we’ve actually given that year’s gifts away, and if the donations come in afterwards that goes in for next year. Luckily we had a few of those last year, so we had a little bit to start us off this year and with the fundraising being what it is this year, it’s a good thing we had that extra because if not, we would be able to help but not as much as we’re going to be able to.”
Hopefully by this time next year, officers will be able to get back out there and help surprise families for Christmas again.
“To me, our No. 1 purpose for being here is to help people,” Kinard said. “Not everybody feels that way sometimes, but even when we write a speeding ticket, some people don’t understand that we’re helping people.”
Operation Blue Christmas is a special way officers get involved in the community, going beyond what they normally do to show support in times of need, Kinard said.
“It’s just hard to put words to it, especially in a time like this,” he said. “There’s some families that have lost some things due to some of the weather events we’ve had, fires, different things, and with the COVID times, there’s a lot of work issues, and a lot of people are having trouble anyways. We can be the light at the end of the tunnel at Christmas for them, at least.”
