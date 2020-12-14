Annual program to carry on with COVID-19 adjustments

Those interested in registering for the event can call 828-403-5725 or message MoTown CrossFit on Facebook.

Ways to give

For those who can’t participate in those fundraisers, donations can be made to the Morganton-Burke Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 23 by mailing checks to P.O. Box 1216, Morganton, NC, 28680.

For PayPal or credit card donations, send an email to Kinard at ncfop23@gmail.com and he can send a PayPal invoice.

Any funds raised that do not go toward gift cards this year will rollover into the group’s fund for next year’s Operation Blue Christmas.

“Luckily, we had a little bit (leftover from) last year,” Kinard said. “Sometimes we even have donations come in after our shopping and after we’ve actually given that year’s gifts away, and if the donations come in afterwards that goes in for next year. Luckily we had a few of those last year, so we had a little bit to start us off this year and with the fundraising being what it is this year, it’s a good thing we had that extra because if not, we would be able to help but not as much as we’re going to be able to.”

Hopefully by this time next year, officers will be able to get back out there and help surprise families for Christmas again.