Another EMS employee facing DWI charge

Another Burke County EMS employee is facing a driving while impaired charge.

Reza Hunter Young, 25, was charged with DWI early Dec. 10, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charge came after an officer observed a vehicle driven by Young committing several traffic offenses, including passing an officer who had pulled over another vehicle without yielding, braking or changing lanes, said MDPS Capt. Keith Bowman. He also didn’t have his headlights on, Bowman said.

When officers pulled over Young, they suspected impairment because they could smell alcohol. Young refused to complete a breathalyzer, so officers obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, Bowman said.

Young, an EMT paramedic with Burke County EMS, was suspended without pay the day of his arrest, county Human Resources Director Larenda Johnson said. He’ll be suspended without pay until his criminal case is settled.

The charge against Young came a week after another EMS employee was charged with driving while impaired.

That employee, Jason McKinney, also was suspended without pay pending the outcome of his court case. His charge came Dec. 3 after Wendy’s employees called MDPS because there were two people passed out in the drive-thru. McKinney was behind the wheel of the vehicle, according to a previous News Herald article.

Burke County EMS officials declined comment to The News Herald, but acknowledged the DWI charges in a Facebook post made Dec. 13. The post since has been deleted, but The News Herald retained a screenshot of the statement.

“We take these issues very seriously,” said the post, which was signed by EMS Director Jason Black. “Even though not on duty, a higher standard is expected and required of our employees. The safety of the public and our employees is our top priority.”

Young is due in court Jan. 9, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website. He has no previous convictions and was granted a custody release after his arrest, according to an arrest report from MDPS.