Another property hit with nuisance action

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing a fourth civil nuisance investigation at a Burke County residence in recent months.

Action against the residence at 112 William Parks Lane, Morganton, came after the home has been the subject of 34 complaints or calls for service since 2015.

In 2021 alone, the number of law enforcement, medical or other criminal interdictions has already reached 21. Activities at the residence range from illegal trash dumping, illegal fires or burning, noise complainants, traffic violations, fugitive arrests, narcotic transactions and four overdoses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to other first responders, the illegal activity there has necessitated responses by the sheriff’s office patrol, criminal investigation and narcotics divisions, involving fugitive and other arrests, “knock and talks,” and executions of search warrants.

Pursuant to a letter from the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division, the residence's owner has agreed to work with the office on corrective actions. The owner has agreed to allow the sheriff's office to arrest and prosecute all trespassers on the premises pursuant to N.C. General Statute 14-159.13.