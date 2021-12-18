 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armed robber strikes Oak Hill Grocery
0 comments
top story breaking

Armed robber strikes Oak Hill Grocery

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An armed robber hit Oak Hill Grocery earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said in a press release a Black man who is about 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds robbed the store at 2375 N.C. 181 at gunpoint around 9:35 p.m. Dec. 9.

The man was wearing a black toboggan and black face mask when he robbed the store, according to surveillance photos. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the BCSO at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous and information leading to an arrest could earn a person a cash reward.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert