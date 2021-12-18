Armed robber strikes Oak Hill Grocery

An armed robber hit Oak Hill Grocery earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said in a press release a Black man who is about 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds robbed the store at 2375 N.C. 181 at gunpoint around 9:35 p.m. Dec. 9.

The man was wearing a black toboggan and black face mask when he robbed the store, according to surveillance photos. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the BCSO at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous and information leading to an arrest could earn a person a cash reward.