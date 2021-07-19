Armed robber strikes Quality Inn Hotel

An armed robber targeted a local hotel early Sunday morning.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to a possible armed robbery at the Quality Inn Hotel on South Sterling Street, a release from the department said.

The clerk told officers that a man came in the lobby, hopped over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money from behind the desk, the release said.

A firearm was visible during the robbery, and threats were made, the clerk told police.

The suspect fled on N.C. 18 South headed out of the city in a gray passenger car, the release said.

Public safety officers and the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are following up on leads and evidence to develop more information about the suspect and his vehicle.

More information will be published as it becomes available.