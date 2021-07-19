 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armed robber strikes Quality Inn Hotel
0 comments
breaking top story

Armed robber strikes Quality Inn Hotel

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

An armed robber targeted a local hotel early Sunday morning.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to a possible armed robbery at the Quality Inn Hotel on South Sterling Street, a release from the department said.

The clerk told officers that a man came in the lobby, hopped over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money from behind the desk, the release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A firearm was visible during the robbery, and threats were made, the clerk told police.

The suspect fled on N.C. 18 South headed out of the city in a gray passenger car, the release said.

Public safety officers and the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are following up on leads and evidence to develop more information about the suspect and his vehicle.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden clarifies: 'Facebook isn't killing people'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert