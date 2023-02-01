Assistant coach charged with assault, suspended after middle school basketball game goes awry

Court records say an assistant basketball coach assaulted a middle school basketball player at a game last week.

Patrick Alexander Kelly, 26, of Hickory, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and assault and battery after an incident Jan. 26, according to a copy of a warrant for his arrest filed at the Burke County Courthouse this week.

Kelly, an exceptional children's teacher at East Burke Middle School and the school’s assistant boys’ basketball coach, has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.

The charges stem from the Jan. 26 basketball game that saw East Burke Middle School faceoff against Table Rock Middle School, according to warrants.

The warrant for Kelly’s arrest said he pushed a student, an assistant basketball coach and a head coach during the basketball game. It says the student, a juvenile, was pushed twice in the left arm and chest area.

A release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place after a referee's call was made and Kelly charged toward Table Rock’s coach. He ended up pushing the Table Rock assistant coach and a juvenile who were trying to stop him while he was advancing toward the Table Rock head coach, the release said.

The school resource officer escorted Kelly out of the situation and he was released when the other parties involved did not wish to pursue charges. The Sheriff’s Office consulted with the district attorney’s office Friday and warrants were issued Tuesday, the release said.

Darlene Covington was at the game and said it wasn’t the first time she saw Kelly get heated.

She said a call had been made earlier in the game and he got up from his bench going toward the referee. He ended up sitting back down and another referee went over to his bench a couple minutes later, she said.

Later in the game, Covington said she saw him rush down the court in what she thought was an attempt to confront the Table Rock coach. That’s when Kelly was escorted away from the scene.

“He was very scary,” Covington said. “I can’t believe somebody with that, the level of aggressiveness, I can’t believe he could be a coach.”

Another witness, who spoke to The News Herald on the condition of anonymity, said it was a close game so he understood tensions being high, but he didn’t understand Kelly’s reaction.

“The game was intense, I get that, but he should’ve kept his calm,” the witness said. “He had no right coming across that court and pushing and starting an argument (with Table Rock) and starting a fight.”

When The News Herald contacted Kelly on Wednesday, he declined to comment on the charges.

Shuffler said Kelly’s suspension, which was handed down Friday, is the first disciplinary action the school system has taken against him. She said any investigation done by the school system includes collecting information from all of the parties involved in the incident, including potential witnesses and victims.

The News Herald asked BCPS for any other statements on the events at the basketball game, but not much was said.

“The requested information involves a confidential personnel matter, however all of our employees are afforded the right to due process anytime allegations arise that call for investigations and possible disciplinary actions,” Shuffler said.

Kelly’s bond was set at $1,000 secured, which he posted Tuesday, according to the BCSO press release. His court date is set for Feb. 20, according to a copy of the arrest warrant.

Kelly has no previous convictions, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.