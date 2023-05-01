VALDESE — Threats lodged against a local middle school on social media had been “dealt with” Monday morning, according to a message sent out by the school’s assistant principal.

School staff were made aware of threats against Heritage Middle School circulating on social media before school started Monday through the school district’s “See Something Say Something” app, said Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for Burke County Public Schools.

Heritage Middle Assistant Principal Stephanie Revis said in a message to parents there were extra law enforcement and district personnel on hand at the school because of the threat.

“We have investigated and dealt with the matter and are continuing to have a productive day of learning here at Heritage,” Revis said in the message. “We take any threat of school violence very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance.”

Shuffler said the matter had been turned over to law enforcement for investigation, and student discipline in the issue will be handled according to policy.

“We appreciate the vigilance of our students, staff and families and encourage anyone who sees or hears of anything suspicious to report it,” Revis said in the message to parents.

Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman said the issue still is under investigation.

“We take any threat to the school seriously and do what we can to keep our kids safe in school,” Hinceman said.