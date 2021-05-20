Attorney files motion to have judge recused from her cases

A prominent local defense attorney has filed a motion in Burke County Superior Court asking a judge to either recuse himself from her cases or for the courts to recuse him.

Attorney Lisa Dubs filed the 43-page motion with hundreds of pages of exhibits May 4 in Burke County Superior Court and attached it to the case of David Andrew Barnes, who was charged in a man’s shooting death in August 2018.

In the motion, Dubs said Resident Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin, among other things, published false statements about her and her court absences.

She referenced a letter Ervin wrote to her March 22, calling out her absences from court in November and March and saying that she did not notify the courts in a timely manner that she would be absent.

Ervin ordered Dubs in the letter to make an appearance in each criminal superior court term in either Burke or Caldwell counties starting March 29. If she has any scheduling conflicts where she was set to have court in multiple counties, she was ordered to email judicial officials, including Ervin, about the scheduling conflicts no later than the Wednesday before the court term was set to start.