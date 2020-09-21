Attorney general wins $330 Million in debt relief for ITT Students

ITT had operated campuses in Cary, Charlotte, Durham, and High Point in North Carolina. As noted in today’s settlement, ITT developed a plan with PEAKS to offer students temporary credit to cover the gap in tuition between federal student aid and the full cost of the education.

ITT offered this temporary credit even when it knew that students would not be able to repay the credit when it became due in nine months.

When the temporary credit came due and students could not repay it, ITT pressured and coerced students into accepting loans from PEAKS that carried very high interest rates.

Many students were from low-income backgrounds and were left with the choice of enrolling in PEAKS loans or dropping out and losing any benefit of the credits they had earned. More than 80 percent of borrowers who took on a PEAKS loan have defaulted or are expected to default on their loan, both because of the high cost of the loan and because ITT graduates have had little success getting jobs that pay well enough to make repayment possible.

The defaulted loans continue to affect students’ credit ratings and are usually not dischargeable in bankruptcy.