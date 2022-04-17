Autism awareness patches proceeds to benefit North Liberty

The Morganton Department of Public Safety once again is recognizing autism awareness month by selling a special patch, the proceeds of which will benefit North Liberty School’s autism programming.

MDPS Officer A. Paterno and Capt. Keith Bowman collaborated on the project this year, marking the fourth year of patches being offered. The department sold two patches last year – one for 2020 and one for 2021 – to catch up from a year-long break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s patch features the Table Rock skyline with the ground beneath it filled in with puzzle pieces. In the middle of the patch, a circular emblem that has the words “Autism Awareness” wrapped around a blue puzzle piece.

Paterno said he started working on the patch design in February, looking at patch designs other departments have used to draw inspiration.

“Joseph Jones and I were very good friends, and he’s the one that started this in 2019 and he got me interested in collecting patches,” Paterno said. “I saw what he was doing with this and then he had to medically retire. I didn’t want it to fall to the wayside, so I asked Capt. (Jason) Whisnant and Capt. Bowman if I could kind of jump in and take over.”

He also used to volunteer at camps for children with special needs when he was in high school, and that he’s a strong anti-bullying advocate.

“I think it’s important for kids to see that everybody’s different,” Paterno said. “We should all celebrate those differences instead of letting them push us aside.”

The patches are $10 each, with all of the money from the sales going to benefit autism programs at North Liberty School. MDPS will present the money raised by selling the patches to the school once the fundraiser is finished.

Paterno said he had about 40 patches left Friday. Patches can be purchased at MDPS headquarters Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.