Babysitter charged with felony child abuse

A Morganton babysitter has been charged with felony intentional child abuse of a 9-month-old.

Destinee Ryan Agee, 24, of 2509 N.C. 18-U.S.-64, Lot 20, Morganton, was charged Thursday with felony intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury after deputies received a report of possible child abuse involving an infant, according to a warrant and a release from Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Agee intentionally committed an assault that resulted in serious bodily injury including retinol hemorrhage and fractured ribs on the infant in her care on Wednesday, according to the arrest warrant. Agree was providing care for the child as a caretaker/babysitter, the warrant said.

Agee has no prior convictions according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Agee was arrested without incident and held on a $75,000 secured bond. She was placed in Burke County Jail and she had her first court appearance on Friday, the release said. After her first appearance, another court date was set for Nov. 19, according to the state court calendar.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

