BCSO: Deputy back on duty, suspect didn’t pass out during arrest

Carter’s resistance escalated, the release said, and the primary deputy on scene warned he would use pepper spray, if needed. Carter ended up grabbing the deputy’s pepper spray and deploying the spray on the patrol car, his own shirt and the deputy’s shirt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The primary deputy moved his arm under Carter’s chin but did not have it pressed against his throat, the sheriff’s office said. That deputy advised the secondary deputy to call for backup, and the sheriff’s office said Carter told the deputy that he better call for backup, according to the release.

Deputies tried to calm Carter down. He was upset that deputies didn’t have a paper copy of the warrant for his arrest, and insisted that he was not guilty of that charge, the release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies tried to explain to him they had an electronic copy of the warrant and were required to serve it. At that point, Carter “took the weight off his feet and started falling to the ground,” the release said.

He was helped to the curb and the deputy said Carter was trying to keep his eyes shut. When the deputy reached for Carter’s left arm to handcuff him, he started to resist, said the pavement was hot and tried to crawl away, the release said.