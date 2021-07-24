BCSO: Deputy back on duty, suspect didn’t pass out during arrest

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A deputy went back on duty Friday and a use of force policy may be revised after a video captured a man appearing to collapse while the deputy had his arm wrapped around his shoulders and neck.
That came after the video, less than a minute long, was posted July 17 on TikTok. The video shows a portion of an arrest the day before where a man seems to collapse while a deputy had his arm wrapped around his neck. A second video from the incident seems to show the man after his collapse, standing and pressed against the side of a patrol car.
The deputy in question was placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of an internal investigation. That investigation found that the deputy was not in violation of the sheriff's office Use of Force Policy, and he went back to work at his regular duties Friday.
The arrest
Deputies were dispatched July 16 to Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs near Taco Bell after someone reported a man, Cole Ray Carter, 42, of Hickory, walking down the road. Carter had a warrant for his arrest for communicating threats, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, Carter was told that he was under arrest for an outstanding warrant and was asked to put his hands on the patrol car, but he “became argumentative and combative,” the release said.
Carter’s resistance escalated, the release said, and the primary deputy on scene warned he would use pepper spray, if needed. Carter ended up grabbing the deputy’s pepper spray and deploying the spray on the patrol car, his own shirt and the deputy’s shirt, according to the sheriff’s office.
The primary deputy moved his arm under Carter’s chin but did not have it pressed against his throat, the sheriff’s office said. That deputy advised the secondary deputy to call for backup, and the sheriff’s office said Carter told the deputy that he better call for backup, according to the release.
Deputies tried to calm Carter down. He was upset that deputies didn’t have a paper copy of the warrant for his arrest, and insisted that he was not guilty of that charge, the release from the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies tried to explain to him they had an electronic copy of the warrant and were required to serve it. At that point, Carter “took the weight off his feet and started falling to the ground,” the release said.
He was helped to the curb and the deputy said Carter was trying to keep his eyes shut. When the deputy reached for Carter’s left arm to handcuff him, he started to resist, said the pavement was hot and tried to crawl away, the release said.
Carter said his face was starting to burn, and the deputy said he told him that was because of the pepper spray. He was handcuffed, placed in the patrol car and EMS was called to the scene to decontaminate Carter for the pepper spray, according to the release.
Carter declined transportation to the hospital, and he was transported to jail by a third deputy who arrived at the scene as backup, the release said.
He ended up with two charges of resisting a public officer from the arrest in addition to the outstanding warrant for communicating threats.
Carter, who court records say has pending charges in other counties for felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement, probation or parole officer, is being held under a total $21,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail, according to the Burke County Police to Citizen website.
He has court Monday in Catawba County, but is not set to appear in court in Burke County for his charges of resisting a public officer until Aug. 19, according to court records.
The investigation
Sheriff Steve Whisenant told The News Herald earlier this week that the investigation into the use of force started July 17.
The deputy reported during the internal investigation that he was aware of the policy and that he did not use a stranglehold or chokehold that would violate the policy, according to the sheriff’s office.
The internal investigation found the deputy did not use a hold that restricted Carter’s ability to breathe, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office also asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case. Their protocol is to investigate use of force if the district attorney’s office says it will prosecute any criminal charges that may be filed, the sheriff’s office release said.
District Attorney Scott Reilly, who ultimately declined to prosecute, said Whisenant contacted him about the incident Monday, and they met Tuesday to review the evidence from the investigation.
He said that the deputies had identified Carter, made sure there was an order for his arrest and tried to take him into custody.
“Unfortunately, it’s the defendant that’s going to determine the level of force that an officer has to use,” Reilly said. “Officers aren’t going to use a great amount of force to take somebody who is complying with their lawful commands. The level of force, of course, is going to increase in proportion to how much the defendant resists.”
The law allows officers to use a reasonable amount of force to take suspects into custody, Reilly said.
“All of this could’ve been avoided had he just complied with the deputy’s command,” Reilly said. “We see this quite often where somebody is upset that there’s an order for their arrest out and wants to actually try the case … the street’s not the place to try your case, it’s the courtroom. The officer just has a job to do. His job is to serve the order for arrest, it’s not to determine whether or not the guy’s guilty or innocent, and he’s going to do his job.”
Use of force policy
The sheriff’s office Use of Force Policy defines strangleholds and chokeholds as a use of deadly force, meaning the office considers them to be force that “is reasonably likely to result in death or serious physical injury to any person against whom it applies.”
Since it is a use of deadly force, the department prohibits any hold that may choke or restrict the ability of a person to breathe unless the deputy is defending themselves or a third person from what the deputy believes to be the use or imminent use of deadly force, or an assault that could result in serious physical injury, according to the policy.
The sheriff’s office policy on chokeholds isn’t as comprehensive as the policy practiced at another local department.
The Morganton Department of Public Safety also prohibits neck holds, but takes its policy a step further to prohibit any “chokeholds, strangleholds, Lateral Vascular Neck Restraints, chest compressions, or any other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck.” Officers at MDPS only are permitted to use any of those tactics if deadly force is authorized.
Deputies, including the primary deputy in Carter’s arrest, last were trained on the office’s Use of Force Policy during its spring 2021 firearms qualification and combat courses, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said it will be reviewing its Use of Force Policy, and may make revisions to it.
