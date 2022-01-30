BCSO feels effects of staffing shortages

He said most leave for higher paying jobs in the private sector, others have part-time jobs that end up becoming full-time businesses, and others leave to stay home with their kids since their spouses make more than they do as deputies. Other family issues, like caring for older parents, drive some to leave, Whisenant said.

But there aren’t enough people coming into law enforcement to keep up with the losses.

“While waiting for those young boys and girls who grew up with visions of lights and sirens to make the world a safer and better place to live, we lose them,” Whisenant said. “For many, after high school graduation, they obtain jobs that they are settled in when they become eligible to be an officer at age 21.”

Not only did Whisenant say it’s difficult to get young applicants to see the health care and retirement benefits they would receive from a career in law enforcement, but he said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to seek jobs that allow them to work from home, eliminating the need for paid child care.

It’s even harder to recruit employees at the county jail, Whisenant said, where the county has the potential to house 264 inmates.