BCSO feels effects of staffing shortages

Nearly every career sector has felt the impacts of the great resignation, and law enforcement has been no different.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has felt the impact of fewer officers entering the workforce, with some shifts being short-staffed to the point investigators, civil process deputies, special operations, school resource officers and the warrant sergeant have had to fill gaps, according to Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
“We are proud of these dedicated men and women willing to go above and beyond to assist their fellow officers and citizens,” Whisenant said. “However, officers cannot sustain multiple 12-plus-hour shifts day after day for indefinite periods.”
Like leaders with the Morganton Department of Public Safety, Whisenant associated the drop in people interested in law enforcement careers with the national rhetoric surrounding the profession in recent years.
“Support for law enforcement has decreased nationally and especially with younger Americans,” Whisenant said. “Even though local law enforcement support in Burke County has been significant, for which we are very appreciative, there is a decreasing pool of young men and women desiring to pursue law enforcement as a career.”
Whisenant said most of the deputies who leave his department for other jobs aren’t taking positions at other departments, but rather they’re leaving law enforcement altogether.
He said most leave for higher paying jobs in the private sector, others have part-time jobs that end up becoming full-time businesses, and others leave to stay home with their kids since their spouses make more than they do as deputies. Other family issues, like caring for older parents, drive some to leave, Whisenant said.
But there aren’t enough people coming into law enforcement to keep up with the losses.
“While waiting for those young boys and girls who grew up with visions of lights and sirens to make the world a safer and better place to live, we lose them,” Whisenant said. “For many, after high school graduation, they obtain jobs that they are settled in when they become eligible to be an officer at age 21.”
Not only did Whisenant say it’s difficult to get young applicants to see the health care and retirement benefits they would receive from a career in law enforcement, but he said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to seek jobs that allow them to work from home, eliminating the need for paid child care.
It’s even harder to recruit employees at the county jail, Whisenant said, where the county has the potential to house 264 inmates.
“The pool of applicants is shallow and our surrounding jails in the contiguous counties, as well as our local state prisons, are all hiring from the same pool,” Whisenant said.
Working in the jail is physically intensive, Whisenant said, with detention officers walking up to 8 miles a day, steps on two levels and spending the day on concrete floors.
Whisenant said he thinks the best way the sheriff’s office and the county jail could become more competitive would be to start with higher starting pay levels and restructuring the pay system to entice deputies and detention officers to stay.
“Rewarding good officers with the ability to move through pay grades and reach the top of their pay grades quicker is important,” Whisenant said. “Restructuring to (a) prevent pay compaction and (b) stopping promotions from negatively slowing salary progression would be beneficial.”
He said officers who go above and beyond their responsibilities should be incentivized and rewarded.
“We have officers who epitomize team-spirit,” Whisenant said. “They are doing more with less and actually reducing the crime rate in Burke County. However, again, officers cannot sustain multiple shifts day after day for indefinite periods.”
Those are all things Whisenant said he hopes to work with the Burke County Board of Commissioners to address soon.
Whisenant joined law enforcement more than four decades ago, and he said it’s one of the most rewarding careers he could imagine.
“As a rookie officer, I remember a call from a young child home alone and frightened,” Whisenant said. “Although probably 44 years ago, I can still see the window curtain slowly move to the side and his little face peer out. I’ve never felt more needed and prouder to be an officer when I stepped out of my marked patrol car in uniform and watched that little boy’s fear melt away.”
Anyone interested in applying for a position as a deputy sheriff or a detention officer can apply at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 150 Government Drive in Morganton, or obtain a packet by emailing a request to barbara.miller@burkenc.org.
“For men and women with a strong work ethic, with a desire to make positive differences in the lives of others, and who embrace the values of professionalism and integrity, I encourage you to join our team at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office,” Whisenant said. “Your opportunities to make positive differences in others’ lives will be endless.”
