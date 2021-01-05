BCSO investigating mail thefts throughout Burke

Mail thefts are being reported throughout Burke County.
Residents have reported finding opened and unopened mail scattered along ditches and in yards, according to a Tuesday release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
Mail theft is hard to prevent, but BCSO recommended the following tips given by the United States Postal Service.
Anyone who witnesses a suspicious person near a mailbox or trying to steal mail should call the police immediately, then report it to postal inspectors by calling 877-876-2455. When prompted, say “theft.”
Should anyone find discarded mail along the road, whether it’s opened or unopened, they should call local law enforcement then their local post office.
People can take the following steps to protect themselves from mail theft:
- Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in a mailbox.
- Remove mail from the mailbox promptly after delivery, especially if someone is expecting a check, credit card or other negotiable items.
- Do not let mail accumulate in the mail box when going away from home for a while. Have the post office hold mail, a service that can be set up online at www.usps.com.
- If an expected check or other valuable piece of mail never arrives, contact the issuing agency.
- Immediately notify the post office and anyone with whom you have business by mail if your address changes.
- Hand outgoing mail to your carrier, or mail it at the post office, an official blue USPS collection box on the street or a secured mail receptacle at your place of business.
- Don’t send cash or coins by mail. Use checks, secure checks or money orders instead.
- Consider installing a lockable mailbox or getting a P.O. box if there are questions about the safety of mail in your neighborhood.
- Consider starting a neighborhood watch program.