BCSO investigating mail thefts throughout Burke

Mail thefts are being reported throughout Burke County.

Residents have reported finding opened and unopened mail scattered along ditches and in yards, according to a Tuesday release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Mail theft is hard to prevent, but BCSO recommended the following tips given by the United States Postal Service.

Anyone who witnesses a suspicious person near a mailbox or trying to steal mail should call the police immediately, then report it to postal inspectors by calling 877-876-2455. When prompted, say “theft.”

Should anyone find discarded mail along the road, whether it’s opened or unopened, they should call local law enforcement then their local post office.

People can take the following steps to protect themselves from mail theft: