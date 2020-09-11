BCSO looking for motorcycle driver after high-speed chase

ICARD — Deputies are looking for a motorcycle driver after he got away in a chase Thursday night.
Detectives were headed eastbound on Interstate 40 around 7:59 p.m. when they noticed a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed catching up on them from behind, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcycle was driving recklessly, changing lanes and narrowly missing a passenger car and nearly hitting the back of a detective’s patrol vehicle, and detectives attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Exit 116, but the driver accelerated.
Two BCSO patrol deputies took over the chase with their blue lights and sirens at Exit 119 on I-40, and the motorcycle continued to recklessly pass vehicles in both lanes, between vehicles and in the emergency lane as he traveled into Catawba County, the release said.
Around Exit 132, the motorcycle pulled onto the shoulder of I-40 and came to a stop, but while deputies were pulling over on the shoulder, one patrol car was struck from behind by an SUV, the release said.
The motorcycle left the scene traveling west on the eastbound side of I-40 and law enforcement terminated the pursuit.
No one was injured when the SUV hit the patrol vehicle, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was contacted to investigate the collision, the release said.
Deputies still are searching for the motorcycle driver, who is described as a white male wearing a yellow helmet. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.
