Blue Elves all have ‘a little bit of Santa Claus’ in them

Santa’s elves donned blue uniforms and badges Saturday when they helped make Christmas magic for some Morganton families.
The Morganton Department of Public Safety’s Blue Elves program reconvened at Mountain View Recreation Center to offer families who live in Morganton Housing Authority properties a chance to pick out gifts, stocking stuffers and wrapping paper for the children in their households.
“We’ve been doing this event for over 30 years,” public safety Chief Tony Lowdermilk said. “A captain named Ronnie Hudson started this with the Housing Authority, and we have continued it ever since he started it 30 years ago. It’s always important to have any type of community engagement, and this more so than others because it affects a lot of the smaller children in housing, those folks who may be less afforded the opportunity to have a good Christmas.”
It made a difference for parents, too, like Delanie Dobson, a single mother with two kids.
“They look up to me so much, so being able to have just the extra stuff that we can give for them for Christmas, plus what I can actually afford for them, it’s great, and it helps out so much,” she said.
For another mother who attended Blue Elves but wished to remain anonymous, the program was far different from anything she had access to in Guatemala.
Speaking to The News Herald through an interpreter, she said everything in Guatemala was second-hand, but she felt blessed to be able to get some presents through Blue Elves.
And it’s just as much of a blessing for the officers, public safety Lt. Tim Corriveau said.
“I think it’s important for officers, and even for myself, to see these kids in a different environment, and for them to see us in a different environment,” he said. “A lot of times, we end up going to their houses on police calls or fire calls, and they just see us in a different light. … Giving back, it means the world, really. There’s no greater feeling than helping somebody else.”
Santa Claus himself, played by retired public safety Lt. Gary Massey, said officers, like those at the department, all have a little bit of the jolly old elf in them.
“I think to be a policeman and fireman both, there’s a little bit of Santa Claus already in there because the majority of them, or most all of them, that’s what they want to do anyhow, is help their community and help the public and give back, make people’s days brighter,” he said. “Unfortunately, a lot of times in our society, the general public don’t get to see that, they only get to see the bad … or what they perceive bad as police and fireman doing. There’s a lot of caring in their hearts. They really want to spread joy, and that’s what they hope to do every day.”
Massey said during his time at the department, he saw plenty of examples of officers going above and beyond to help their community.
“I’ve seen officers, not even on Christmas, many times, go to a house and the kid’s bicycle got stolen or something happened, and the officer will go and buy a bike, buy it out of their own pocket, out of their own money, and give that kid a bicycle,” he said. “I’ve also seen them in homes where there’s no food and go to the grocery store and buy groceries for them. Most of the time, you’ll never hear that because … they’re not going to tell people they do it … they don’t want any recognition for it. It’s just what they do.”
Blue Elves is one of 28 community engagement projects in which the department participates, and it’s also one of the things that led Christian Triplett, who soon will follow in his father’s footsteps as a public safety officer at the department.
“My dad spent over 20 years here at this department,” Triplett said. “I grew up around the department, interacting with some people here. I really like the atmosphere of this department. I really like what it has to offer. It feels like it’s the right place to be for me. I wanted to get out and help my community. I want to get involved with things like Blue Elves here. I enjoy getting out and helping law enforcement be seen from a different perspective.”
The program wouldn’t have been possible without the support of all its donors, Corriveau said. Donors included:
Burke Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 23, which gave a monetary donation.
Burke County Toys for Tots, which contributed toys.
Big Lots of Morganton, which gave a discount on toy purchases.
Papa John’s of Morganton, which donated pizza.
Carolina Chirporactic Plus, which donated toys.
New Dimensions School, which gave a monetary donation and donated toys.
Patton Anchor Club, which donated toys.
Burke United Christian Ministries, which donated food boxes.
Burke Substance Abuse Network, which donated gift bags with prescription lock boxes.
At the end of the day, it was a blessing for everyone involved, Steve Villar, Housing Authority executive director said.
“You can’t put a price tag on seeing kids come in and smile because they’re getting something,” Villar said. “They might not have had anything. We’re just fortunate that they care so much here in Morganton.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.