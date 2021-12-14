Blue Elves all have ‘a little bit of Santa Claus’ in them

Speaking to The News Herald through an interpreter, she said everything in Guatemala was second-hand, but she felt blessed to be able to get some presents through Blue Elves.

And it’s just as much of a blessing for the officers, public safety Lt. Tim Corriveau said.

“I think it’s important for officers, and even for myself, to see these kids in a different environment, and for them to see us in a different environment,” he said. “A lot of times, we end up going to their houses on police calls or fire calls, and they just see us in a different light. … Giving back, it means the world, really. There’s no greater feeling than helping somebody else.”

Santa Claus himself, played by retired public safety Lt. Gary Massey, said officers, like those at the department, all have a little bit of the jolly old elf in them.