Body found identified as missing man

ICARD — A body found in a creek Friday in the Icard area has been identified as a man who went missing after a wreck on Oct. 27.

Koa Hang, 51, was found dead Friday in a creek near U.S. 70 and East Burke Boulevard, according to a Monday release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of Hang’s death has been identified as blunt force trauma to the neck from a high fall, the sheriff’s office said in the Monday release. Hang was positively identified by the Burke County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hang had been missing since a wreck on Oct. 27 at the intersection of Icard School Road and Icard Rhodhiss Road around 9 p.m. that night, information previously released by the sheriff’s office said. A man who was believed to be Hang had been seen walking away from the crash.

Investigators had not been able to locate Hang, prompting searches Friday with help from local firefighters, emergency management officials and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. It was around 4 p.m. that day that Hang’s body was found, a previous release from the sheriff’s office said.