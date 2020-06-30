Body found in Burke, Caldwell investigators searching for man for questioning

SAWMILLS — Caldwell County authorities are investigating after an incident in Sawmills led to the man being found dead in Burke County late Sunday night.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office received a call at 11:58 p.m. Sunday night at 4295 South Fork Ave. in Hickory about a person found dead in a vehicle, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

Donald Scott Young, 29, of Connelly Springs, was identified as the man found dead in the vehicle from an apparent gunshot, the release said.

BCSO deputies conducted interviews on scene and found that Young died after a confrontation at a home on Ardmore Lane in the Sawmills community in Caldwell County, the release said.

CCSO investigators responded to the scene at Ardmore Lane and conducted an investigation where they discovered that Young was shot while he was in the vehicle and was driven to an associate's home on South Fork Avenue, the release said. They believe he died during the drive to South Fork Avenue.

Reporters spoke to Morgan Cobb, Young's girlfriend, Tuesday about her boyfriend.

"Donnie cared about everybody," Cobb said. "He saved the world, or he felt like he wanted to try to. He had the biggest heart. He wore his heart on his sleeve."

She said he was loyal to his family and friends, and that he always wanted to take care of everyone.

"I have never been mad at God in my life," Cobb said. "I have a really good relationship with God, or I thought, you know? And I'm mad, I'm mad as hell, I'm mad. I don't understand why."