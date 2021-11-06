Body found in search for man missing after wreck in Icard

ICARD — A body has been found in the search for a man missing after an Oct. 27 wreck.

Local and state law enforcement officers converged Friday on a wooded area in Icard to search for 51-year-old Koa Hang.

A person who may have been Hang was last seen walking away from the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Icard School Road and Icard Rhodhiss Road around 9 p.m. that day. Investigators had not been able to locate Hang since the crash, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

BCSO investigators along with local firefighters, emergency management personnel and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation officers came together Friday to comb through the area in search of signs of Hang, Whisenant said.

At 4 p.m. Friday, the search area was expanded and a man’s body was found in a creek near U.S. 70 and East Burke Boulevard a short time later, according to a Saturday afternoon release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s body was transported by Burke County EMS and the Burke County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to positively identify the man, the release said. The sheriff’s office expects to release more information as soon as it becomes available.