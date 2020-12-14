BRAKES program partners with SHP to curb teen driving fatalities

CONCORD — An organization is partnering with State Highway Patrol troopers to curb teen driving fatalities.

The BRAKES national proactive teen defensive driving program announced Monday that it is strengthening its partnership with the patrol on a newly formed initiative aimed at curbing a 12% year-to-date increase in teen roadway-related deaths, as reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The partnership comes amid escalating incidents of dangerous driving habits, which leaders from both organizations attribute to increased, often dangerous speeding, with fewer vehicles on state highways and streets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With a decrease in roadway users correlated to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an incomprehensible increase in fatalities involving teen drivers and passengers,” said Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., the patrol's commander. “It’s imperative that we emphasize the importance for teen drivers to stay focused and drive safely. We must continue to extend this message through partnerships such as with Doug Herbert and his BRAKES team. I have firsthand witnessed the exceptional training they provide to young drivers in North Carolina.”