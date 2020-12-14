BRAKES program partners with SHP to curb teen driving fatalities

CONCORD — An organization is partnering with State Highway Patrol troopers to curb teen driving fatalities.
The BRAKES national proactive teen defensive driving program announced Monday that it is strengthening its partnership with the patrol on a newly formed initiative aimed at curbing a 12% year-to-date increase in teen roadway-related deaths, as reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The partnership comes amid escalating incidents of dangerous driving habits, which leaders from both organizations attribute to increased, often dangerous speeding, with fewer vehicles on state highways and streets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With a decrease in roadway users correlated to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen an incomprehensible increase in fatalities involving teen drivers and passengers,” said Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., the patrol's commander. “It’s imperative that we emphasize the importance for teen drivers to stay focused and drive safely. We must continue to extend this message through partnerships such as with Doug Herbert and his BRAKES team. I have firsthand witnessed the exceptional training they provide to young drivers in North Carolina.”
At a time when preoccupation and distraction is at its greatest and the risk of car crashes has escalated, the importance of behind-the-wheel safety is unprecedented.
In response, BRAKES and the patrol have issued a list of recommendations — usually given to students by professional instructors during the course of a typical training program — to limit crashes and make roads safer.
“Now more than ever, distraction seems to be at its peak, as Americans find themselves preoccupied with stress, worry and uncertainty,” said Herbert, BRAKES' founder. “In this critical time, it’s essential that drivers maintain focus while their minds are preoccupied. With fewer cars on the road, we have a unique ability to reduce the rate of car crashes and the resulting injuries.”
Recommendations include:
- Parents should avoid calling texting or calling their teen when the adults know the young person is probably driving.
- Don’t text. In the three seconds it typically takes to send a message, a car will travel the length of a football field — an average of almost 100 feet per second.
- Keep your eyes up and constantly scan. Don't look down at the distractions inside your vehicle.
- Don’t multitask when driving. Stay 100% focused on driving.
- Activate the “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature on your iPhone or Android device.
- Pull into a parking lot to make or receive a phone call or text.
Distracted driving kills more than nine Americans and injures more than 1,000 people each day, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In addition, 660,000 drivers are texting or making a call at any time during the day.
More information about proactive defensive driving for teens and their parents is accessible at www.putonthebrakes.org.
