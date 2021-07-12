Bureau aims to help motorists prevent auto theft

RALEIGH — The North Carolina License and Theft Bureau wants to help vehicle owners protect their vehicles and property in recognition of National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

Today’s vehicle technology is more advanced, and thieves are smarter and more resourceful. If a thief can gain entry to your car, they have many ways to access wires or break the ignition to start the car and drive off with it.

They can also use relay boxes to boost the radio frequency emitted by a key fob or smart key to access and drive off with vehicles.

The License and Theft Bureau would like vehicle owners to consider the following tips to deter vehicle thefts:

Lock your car and take the keys or fob with you;

Park in secure areas;

Do not leave valuables in your car that may entice thieves;

Invest in anti-theft devices, such as a car alarm, wheel lock or GPS tracking device; and

Never leave your car running unattended, even during cold seasons, which is the most common time for auto thefts.