Burke County Crime roundup (June 20-26)

The following charges were served on Sunday, June 20:
» Teri Lynn Covello, 35, of 6439 E. Meadow Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of felony and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 23.
» Domonic Constantine Williams, 39, of 1877 Duckworth Ave., Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Terrel Jamaul Avery, 25, of 103 Branch St., in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, June 21:
» Keng Edward Lee, 36, of 3716 Leger Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 29.
» Dakota Ray Smith, 20, of 111 Joyceton Church St., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Ryan Tyler Collins, 29, of 4164 Shadowbrook Court, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, failure to heed light or siren, reckless driving to endanger, expired vehicle inspection, displaying an expired license plate and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 13.
» Leann Nicole Saulman, 21, of 4450 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Nicholas Tony Kirk, 20, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Jonathan David Powell, 35, of 3415 Ridgewood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 22:
» Jason Sinclair Killian, 43, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
» James Shawn Phillips, 50, of 5299 Chestnut Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Nicholas Lee Pearson, 26, of 903 Pineburr Ave. S.E., 9A, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and three misdemeanor counts of breaking or entering into a coin operated machine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Brian Keith Ward, 39, of 5313 Red Fox Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» William Douglas Thomas, 34, of 3175 Noel Lane, in Icard, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, June 23:
» Ashley Nichole Fillers VI, 25, of 3215 Brookshire Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond and released. Her court date was set for Aug. 27.
» Billy Joe Drum, 47, of 4170 Gaines St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Derick Michael Vann, 33, of 1092 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold.
» Bradford William Day, 40, of 428 Clover Lane, in Newton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 cash bond.
» Austin Blake Harwood, 21, of 303 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ashley Michelle Whisnant, 30, of 3285 Icard Church Of God Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 17.
» Danny Douglas Wyatt, 54, of 3234 Highway 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Tabatha Danielle Maloney, 39, of 4081 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond.
» Zachary Thomas Lowman, 24, of 903 Pineburr Ave. S.E., 4h, in Valdese, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Kenneth Blake Clark, 32, of 5186 Mountain View Blvd., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond.
» Geoffrey Alan York, 31, of 3501 Greentree Acres, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 cash bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, June 24:
» Courtney Leigh Morgan, 29, of 145 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. She was issued a $3,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Robert Shannon Ross, 36, of 5873 Jenkins Road, 2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released.
» Denise Craig Mathis, 61, of 4085 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was issued a $300 secured bond and released.
» Christina Kelly Adams Drum, 38, of 4170 Gaines St., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Wesley Ray Martin, 35, of 8989 Wilson Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $224 cash bond and released.
» Samorya Lateese Hector, 36, of 125 Willow Run Drive, D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released.
» Danielle Fredrick, 27, of 125 Willow Run Drive, C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released.
» April Michelle Richardson, 50, of 4628 Amber Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Shawn Edward Cramer, 44, of 2676 Timerill Drive, 142, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, June 25:
» Jessica Dawn Brogdon, 39, of 1007 Pennton Ave. S.W., in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of felony motor vehicle theft, felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor failure to give info or assistance of injured person after a hit and run. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,500 secured bond.
» Michael James Chapman, 51, of 5550 White Oaks Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Raynard Peal Jr., 56, of 6144 Thorton Aly, in Lula, GA, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released.
» Christopher Alan Pruett, 37, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Curtis Paul Whisenant Jr., 36, of 2412 Messer Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to return hired motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
» Derick Michael Vann, 33, of 1092 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jason Bryan Hancock, 33, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 6.
» Jacob Joseph Mueller, 29, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer, felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $14,000 secured bond.
» Allan Robert Wells III, 27, of 1763 Suburban Drive, 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Gene Deepaul Dirhold, 50, of 106 Murphy St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $200 cash bond and released.
» Eric Ray Jones, 47, of 986 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Jason Dewayne Messer, 37, of 169 Brantley Road, in Harrogate, TN, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, felony speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, resist, delay or obstructing a public officer, driving while impaired, no operator’s license, driving left of center, passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving to endanger, speeding in excess of 55 mph, stoplight violation and failure to obey traffic officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $44,000 secured bond.
» Melvin Udiel Velazquez Ortiz, 28, of 624 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His court date was set for Oct. 1.
The following charges were served on Saturday, June 26:
» Jesse James Craig, 43, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Shanya Nikita Rutherford, 24, of 415 Stonewall St. N.W., Apt. 27e, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. She was granted a custody release and her court date was set for Sept. 27.
» Lane Taylor Griffin, 25, of 311 Morehead St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Aug. 26.
» Stephanie Smallwood Faust, 38, of 4217 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Aaron Cole Skarpalezos, 49, of 101 Sherwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and simple assault. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Tony Allen Tomlinson, 56, of 2065 Brittains Hollar, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Stephanie Edinger Carter, 38, of 416 Faet St., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.
» Mandy Elisa Austin, 44, of 324 Becker Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.