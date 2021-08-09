Burke County Crime roundup (June 20-26)

» Lane Taylor Griffin, 25, of 311 Morehead St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his court date was set for Aug. 26.

» Stephanie Smallwood Faust, 38, of 4217 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. She was released with a written promise to appear.

» Aaron Cole Skarpalezos, 49, of 101 Sherwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and simple assault. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released.

» Tony Allen Tomlinson, 56, of 2065 Brittains Hollar, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.

» Stephanie Edinger Carter, 38, of 416 Faet St., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.

» Mandy Elisa Austin, 44, of 324 Becker Ave. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 9.