CONNELLY SPRINGS — A Burke County man was arrested Monday afternoon after officers from local and federal agencies surrounded the home where he was staying because of suspicious packages they say he left at a church Sunday.

Joshua Wayne Hawley, 37, who was staying at a house on Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department.

It was around noon Monday when officers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department, Gaston County Police Bomb Squad, Gastonia Police Bomb Squad, ATF and FBI all converged on the home on Kayla’s Ridge Road.

Deputies blocked off Roger Hill Road at either end while they made contact with Hawley on Monday, and they were able to get him into custody in less than an hour, a News Herald reporter learned at the scene.

A search warrant in the case revealed Hawley had been attending MarketPlace Church on N.C. 127 in Hickory for a while, and had known the pastor of the church for 15 years. The pastor told law enforcement he believed Hawley had mental health issues, and believed Hawley was dangerous, the search warrant said.

An official diagnosis of any health issues was not listed in the warrant.

About four months ago, the pastor asked Hawley to stop attending church because he was scaring churchgoers, the search warrant said. The pastor told law enforcement Hawley had been showing up dressed as a military police officer with a body camera and open-carrying guns and knives, the search warrant said.

Sunday morning, though, the pastor said he was told Hawley made a Facebook post indicating he planned to return to church that day, the search warrant said.

Around 10 a.m., the pastor saw Hawley in the parking lot of the church and believed he was in a “manic” state, according to the search warrant. The pastor told law enforcement he was “bouncing” inside his minivan, and no one else was with him, the search warrant said.

The treasurer of the church went outside to speak with him, the search warrant said, and described his behavior as animated, fidgety, hyper and manic.

The treasurer told law enforcement Hawley told him he brought something for the pastor and the treasurer, the search warrant said. The treasurer escorted Hawley back to his vehicle, and Hawley took out a “pipe bomb device” from the vehicle and handed it to him, the search warrant said.

The treasurer put the device in the trunk of the car instead of taking it inside the church, and the pair went back inside the building, with the treasurer trying to distract Hawley, the search warrant said.

Hawley eventually made his way outside again and retrieved another “pipe bomb device” from his vehicle, this one wrapped in a pair of pants, according to the search warrant. He asked some security guards at the church about where the pastor’s vehicle was, gave the security guards the device and told them to make sure the pastor knew to be careful so it wouldn’t “blow up in his face,” the search warrant said. Hawley left the church after that, the search warrant said.

Once church officials were aware of the severity of the situation, the church was evacuated and police were called to the scene, according to the search warrant.

One of Hawley’s family members, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said Hawley had been building smoke bombs.

The relative said the devices contained sugar, baking soda, stump remover and sodium nitrate, but she didn’t believe they were intended to be explosives. The relative said they only produced a lot of smoke.

They said Hawley gave the devices to church officials because he thought they would like them.

No one was injured during the incident, Hickory Police Department confirmed.

Additional charges are possible. More information will be published as it becomes available.