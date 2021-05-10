Burke County mugshots (April 18-24)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Apr. 18-24:
- Dallas Lee McGuire, 19, of 6946 Nolden Creek Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond and released.
- Allen Lee Henson, 50, of 4921 Laurel Creek St., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
- Erik Bradley Brittain, 40, of 109 Woodlea Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
- Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of 2969 Orchid Lane, A, Valdese, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $48,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 27.
- Billy Ray Swink, 34, of 2698 Antioch Road, 14, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Deshonda Lynn Hamby, 45, of 2636 Fairwood Drive, Hudson, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 17.
- Ruby Marie Lieb, 50, of 6591 Lost Key Drive, Lot 3, Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 20.
- Xavier Dontay Dula, 29, of 1844 Bristol Creek Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of Schedule II controlled substances and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond.
- Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and one misdemeanor count each of speeding in excess of 15 mph of the posted limit, reckless driving to endanger, driving during revocation, failure to heed light or siren and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
- Brian Nicholas White, 34, of 2191 Cedar Trail, Morganton, was charged with felony obstruction of justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Logan Taylor Smith, 25, of 117 Jim Grady Road, Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking heroin and felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Vincente Omar Forney, 32, of 104 Robey St., Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking heroin and felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Jessie Alan Clark, 39, of 4225 Poplar Lake Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 27.