Burke County mugshots (April 25-May 1)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Apr. 25 to May 1:
- Ashley Marie Parker-Dearstone, 32, of 3333 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
- Eric Daniel Mujica, 29, of 402 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by employees, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and four counts of misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 4.
- Shawn Dupree Corpening, 41, of 2940 Collett Ave., C, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one felony count each of possession of Schedule I controlled substances, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
- Seneca Ashley Caldwell, 38, of 3935 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
- Dustin Rick Durham, 36, of 5000 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond and released. His court date was set for June 7.
- Ashley Marie Santes, 32, of 3333 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substances and misdemeanor assault on a governmental officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Michael Paul Denton Jr., 35, of 3693 Don Johnson Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI controlled substances. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond and released.
- Timothy Paul Bumgarner, 38, of 4376 N.C. 18 S., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 7.
- Timothy Wayne Poole, 47, of 4051 Norman Caraway Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and assault on a governmental officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His court date was set for June 4.
- Linda Nicole Gladden, 32, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering, violating a domestic violence protection order and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold plus an additional $15,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 21.
- Donnie Lee Jones, 28, of 1930 Moon Valley Court, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony first or second-degree forced burglary, felony larceny after breaking or entering and misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- London Eli Kelly, 27, of 4008 Williams Loop, in Drexel, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Jerry Dean Absher Jr., 36, of 8925 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.