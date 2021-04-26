Burke County mugshots (April 4-10)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Apr. 4-10:
- David Alexander Cobb, 30, of 1028 Watermill Road, Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and one count of felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $82,000 secured bond.
- Frankie James Coleman Jr., 49, of 506 Fourth St. Place S.W., Hildebran, was charged with two felony counts of breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
- Nicholas Gregory Bryant, 22, of 2557 Harding Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $43,000 secured bond. His court date was set for April 26.
- Gregory Scott Moore, 54, of 125 Frank Allman Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $35,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 24.
- Bruce Allen Hanna, 61, of 4388 Silver Creek Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Rodney Eugene McMahan, 43, of Morganton, was charged with felony burning other buildings. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
- David Lee Gross, 31, of 2608 Old Blue Ridge Lane, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $20,000 secured bond.
- Nicole Renee Evans, 31, of 7361 Oak Ridge Church Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor damage to personal property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond.
- Franklin Laquin Wilkerson, 42, of 170 E. Wilhemenia St., Marion, was charged with felony larceny of property, receiving or possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
- Ciera Dula, 35, of 300 Michaels St., E, Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
- Jessica Danelle Fox, 35, of 917 E. Union St., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 17.
- Benjamin Isidro Jorge-Xiloj, 23, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a child under 12 years old, assault on a female, breaking or entering and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for May 3.
- Jonathan David Lynn Jr., 46, of 1931 Tucker St., Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.