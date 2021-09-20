Burke County mugshots (Aug. 1-7)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Aug. 1-7:

• Dustin William Farley, 30, of Morganton, was charged with felony chop shop activity, felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond.

• Abraham Leng Thor, 38, of 205 Morehead St., Morganton, was charged with an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 25.

• Joshua Keith Bartlet, 34, of 3260 Curly Fish Camp Road, Icard, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny and larceny of a firearm. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

• Devin Levi Johnson, 37, of 5124 Powerhouse Road, Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances, felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.