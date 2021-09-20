Burke County mugshots (Aug. 1-7)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Aug. 1-7:
• Dustin William Farley, 30, of Morganton, was charged with felony chop shop activity, felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond.
• Abraham Leng Thor, 38, of 205 Morehead St., Morganton, was charged with an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Oct. 25.
• Joshua Keith Bartlet, 34, of 3260 Curly Fish Camp Road, Icard, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny and larceny of a firearm. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
• Devin Levi Johnson, 37, of 5124 Powerhouse Road, Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances, felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
• Aaron Michael Dean, 27, of 2770 17th Ave. N.E., Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Sept. 24.
• Jonathan Michael Ryan, 33, of 5078 Millstone Ave., Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $36,000 secured bond.
• Jason Keith McGee, 40, of 5193 Old N.C. 18, Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
• Gary Tyler Nelson, 29, of 6001 Bobs Knob Road, Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one count of larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $27,500 secured bond.
• Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 23.
• Sarah Audra Marie Ibrahim, 28, of 414 N. Main St., Drexel, was charged with felony failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Sept. 20.