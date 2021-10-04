Burke County mugshots (Aug. 15-21)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Aug. 15-21:
Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 110 Spann St., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property and felony possession of stolen goods. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges and placed under an additional $25,000 unsecured bond. Later in the week, Setzer was charged with felony murder. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond. He also was served with two felony out-of-county warrants. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges and placed under an additional $50,000 secured bond.
Cathy Mae Smith, 51, of 193 Hudson Cajah Mountain Road, Granite Falls, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
Katia Celaina Christian, 34, of 3529 Smith Road, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of stolen goods, possession of Schedule II controlled substances and larceny of a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving during revocation, failure to heed light or siren and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $95,000 secured bond.
Heather Michelle Cooper, 30, of 122 Ross St., Morganton, was charged with felony common law robbery, felony failure to appear, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Cedric James Brown, 25, of 3632 Ridge Court, Lot 6, Morganton, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury or by strangulation, felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a governmental officer, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $25,000 secured bond. His court date was Friday.
James Allen Rose, 32, of 196 Lester Hollifield Road, Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Callie Ruth Sloan, 37, of 1998 Sunnyside Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,500 secured bond.
Joshua Allan Reese, 41, of 4875 Crawley Dale St., Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,210 secured bond.
Markus Levar Connelly, 39, of 308 Bouchelle St., Morganton, was charged with felony cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Sarah Audra Marie Ibraham, 28, of 414 N. Main St., Drexel, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.