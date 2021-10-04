Burke County mugshots (Aug. 15-21)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Aug. 15-21:

Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, of 110 Spann St., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property and felony possession of stolen goods. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges and placed under an additional $25,000 unsecured bond. Later in the week, Setzer was charged with felony murder. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond. He also was served with two felony out-of-county warrants. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges and placed under an additional $50,000 secured bond.

Cathy Mae Smith, 51, of 193 Hudson Cajah Mountain Road, Granite Falls, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.