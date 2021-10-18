Burke County mugshots (Aug. 29-Sept. 4)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Aug. 29- Sept. 4:

Markus Levar Connelly, 39, of 308 Bouchelle St., Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a governmental officer or employee, communicating threats and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

Tracy Lee Cash, 40, of 301 Oak St., Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Jesse Shawn Pennington, 35, of 1703 Denton Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Rocky Trent Walters, 43, of 300 Hopewell Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $24,000 secured bond and released.

