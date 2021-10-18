Burke County mugshots (Aug. 29-Sept. 4)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Aug. 29- Sept. 4:
Markus Levar Connelly, 39, of 308 Bouchelle St., Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a governmental officer or employee, communicating threats and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
Tracy Lee Cash, 40, of 301 Oak St., Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Jesse Shawn Pennington, 35, of 1703 Denton Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Rocky Trent Walters, 43, of 300 Hopewell Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $24,000 secured bond and released.
Thomas Joseph Jenkins, 56, of 1112 Oak Hill Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Natalie Anne Henson, 25, of 4921 Laurel Creek St., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
Jordan Shane Fredericks, 27, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances and felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
Sarah Anne Howard, 34, of 101 Constitution Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Ian Adrian Ward, 49, of 8997 Bridges Ave., Lot 1, Hildebran, was charged with one felony count each of larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Dallas Junior Benfield, 40, of 5686 Mount Olive Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Jason James Basnett Jr., 23, of 4080 Nick Drive, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.