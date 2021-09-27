 Skip to main content
Burke County mugshots (Aug. 8-14)
Burke County mugshots (Aug. 8-14)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Aug. 8-14:

Woody.JPG

Woody

Brittany Nicole Woody, 31, of 106 Cascade St., in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and possession of Schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $58,000 secured bond.

Douglas.JPG

Douglas

Jesse Wayne Douglas, 28, of 4454 Buccaneer Way, in Lenoir, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Adams.JPG

Adams

Ricky Lee Adams Jr., 40, of 1810 Conley Road, 24, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Ervin.JPG

Ervin

Mary Elizabeth Ervin, 26, of 3976 Causby Drive, Lot 12, in Morganton, was charged with felony identity theft, two misdemeanor counts each of resisting a public officer and failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.

George Eric Setzer Sr., 52, of 4134 River Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Dula.JPG

Dula

Crystal Dawn Dula, 41, of 3951 East Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Brawley.JPG

Brawley

William Lavar Brawley, 38, of 326 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of stolen goods and possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Dooley.JPG

Dooley

Javon Dooley, 38, of 118 Wood Leaf Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Smith.JPG

Smith

Justin Ray Smith, 34, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking or entering and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Rivero.JPG

Rivero

Joseph Nickolas Rivero, 31, of 8989 Wilson Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Jose.JPG

Jose

Raymundo Pascual Jose, 29, of 613 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

