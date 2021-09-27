Burke County mugshots (Aug. 8-14)

George Eric Setzer Sr., 52, of 4134 River Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crystal Dawn Dula, 41, of 3951 East Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

William Lavar Brawley, 38, of 326 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of stolen goods and possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Javon Dooley, 38, of 118 Wood Leaf Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Justin Ray Smith, 34, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking or entering and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.