Burke County mugshots (Dec. 12-18)

Travis Nathaniel Hylemon, 21, of 105 Walker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and nine misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $28,500 secured bond.

Gustavo Antonio Euceda-Maldonado, 27, of 508 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Kasey Hice, 38, of 3004 Grace View Place, in Granite Falls, was charged with two felony counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substances and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $15,000 secured bond.

Sean Paul Carswell, 49, of 4855 Joe Carswell Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.