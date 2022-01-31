Burke County mugshots (Dec. 12-18)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Dec. 12-18:
Ashley Nicole Hartley, 37, of 3005 Fred Bentley Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
Jonathan Michael Ryan
- , 34, of 5078 Millstone Ave., in Valdese, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.
Gonzalez Jose Rodriguez, 45, of 2728 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
Willie Charles Davis, 47, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond.
Holly Renee Saulman, 43, of 108 Hamp St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
Travis Nathaniel Hylemon, 21, of 105 Walker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and nine misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $28,500 secured bond.
Gustavo Antonio Euceda-Maldonado, 27, of 508 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Kasey Hice, 38, of 3004 Grace View Place, in Granite Falls, was charged with two felony counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substances and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $15,000 secured bond.
Sean Paul Carswell, 49, of 4855 Joe Carswell Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Matthew Charles Schlottman, 42, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Feb. 28, 2022.