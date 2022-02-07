Burke County mugshots (Dec. 19-25)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Dec. 19-25:

Crystal Marie Hughes, 31, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Dustin Kyle Vanwhy, 28, of 117 Curtis St., Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply, assault on a female, damage to personal property and stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Christian Thomas Hill, 23, of 406 Rockyford St., Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by financial transaction card, felony fraud of a financial transaction card and one misdemeanor count each of no liability insurance, larceny of property, receiving or possessing stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond.