Burke County mugshots (Dec. 19-25)
Burke County mugshots (Dec. 19-25)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Dec. 19-25:

Hughes.JPG

Hughes

Crystal Marie Hughes, 31, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Vanwhy.JPG

Vanwhy

Dustin Kyle Vanwhy, 28, of 117 Curtis St., Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply, assault on a female, damage to personal property and stalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Hill.JPG

Hill

Christian Thomas Hill, 23, of 406 Rockyford St., Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by financial transaction card, felony fraud of a financial transaction card and one misdemeanor count each of no liability insurance, larceny of property, receiving or possessing stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond.

Soto.JPG

Soto

Rafael Septine Soto, 36, of 2856 Pax Hill Road, Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $14,400 secured bond.

Sumpter.JPG

Sumpter

Morgan Brooks Sumpter, 29, of 3151 Bee Tree Road, Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Loftis.JPG

Loftis

William Isaiah Loftis, 22, of 143 Beach St., Morganton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of improper passing and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Gross.JPG

Gross

David Lee Gross, 32, of 2608 Old Blue Ridge Lane, Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Roberts.JPG

Roberts

Leslie Ann Roberts, 41, of 201 White St., Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Feb. 25.

Whisnant.JPG

Whisnant

Joseph Tyler Whisnant, 28, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date is set for Thursday.

Norris.JPG

Norris

William Norris Jr., 55, of 3636 Sunset Grill St., Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail or prison premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.

Hartley.JPG

Hartley

Kimberly Pritchard Hartley, 49, of 5721 Walt Clark Road, Crossnore, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear or comply, driving during revocation and expired registration. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.

