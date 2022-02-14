Burke County mugshots (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Dec. 26- Jan 1:
Joseph Adam Norville, 41, of 2285 Jessie St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by financial transaction card and three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Brandon Christopher Mason, 26, of 8116 Beverly Hills Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Lee Pearson, 27, of 107 Branch St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, possession of stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Tyrone Lamonte Carpenter Sr., 47, of 626 First St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
Randy Lee Snipes, 51, of 5664 Rainhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
Jorian Alexander Tate, 30, of 313 Morehead Street Ext., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
Quincey Allen Johnson, 54, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
Holly Renee Saulman
- , 43, of 108 Hamp St., in Morganton, was charged with felony forgery by uttering and felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
Dustin Allen Reeves, 32, of 111 Azalea Drive, in Rutherford College, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $3,500 secured bond and released.
Jimmy Frank Peeler, 41, of 7012 Rhoney Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with three felony out of county warrants. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.