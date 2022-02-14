Burke County mugshots (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Dec. 26- Jan 1:

Joseph Adam Norville, 41, of 2285 Jessie St., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by financial transaction card and three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Brandon Christopher Mason, 26, of 8116 Beverly Hills Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Nicholas Lee Pearson, 27, of 107 Branch St., in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.

Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 23, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, possession of stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.