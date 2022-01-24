Burke County mugshots (Dec. 5-11)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Dec. 5-11:
Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,007 secured bond.
Zachary Lee Thomas, 26, of 7329 Rockhaven Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
John Allen Merrell Jr., 36, of 3992 Hawkins Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substances and possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond.
Chante Nicola Davis, 32, of 2969 Orchid Lane, A, in Valdese, was charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 30.
Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr., 54, of 5141 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 31.
Justin Matthew Conway, 35, of 1944 Freedom Drive, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Jan. 12.
Kasey Leigh Hice, 38, of 8817 Hunter Court, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen property and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Jan. 3.
Marlan Deron Shuford, 50, of 1192 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 31.
Crystal Dawn Dula, 41, of 3951 East Burke Blvd., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Corey Wesley Fagan, 23, of 2033 Abee Park Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Cynthia Ann Woody, 51, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Tony Kirk, 20, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony habitual larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 31.
Darius Edward Connelly, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Jan. 31.