Burke County mugshots (Dec. 5-11)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Dec. 5-11:

Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,007 secured bond.

Zachary Lee Thomas, 26, of 7329 Rockhaven Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

John Allen Merrell Jr., 36, of 3992 Hawkins Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substances and possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond.