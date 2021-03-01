Burke County mugshots (Feb. 14-20)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Feb. 14-20:
- Candaus Vernard Richardson, 48, of 3868 Bedford St., Morganton, was charged with felony discharging a firearm into occupied property and felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
- David Harold Hensley Jr., 53, of 2521 Burke Memorial Park Road, Lot 1, Morganton, was charged with five felony counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.
- Shawn Patrick Abee, 44, of 3211 Clark Loop, Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 22.
- Tiffany Ann Stamey, 32, of 4014 Sunrise Lane, Morganton, was charged with three felony counts of failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $68,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 10.
- Alex Harley Davidson, 27, of 2857 Icard Rhodhiss Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of Schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, larceny, possession of stolen goods, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $39,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 1.
- Madison Renee Gilliland, 19, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Gregory Scott Moore, 54, of 125 Frank Allman Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of probation violation, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
- Brittany Nicole Stubbs, 26, of 3586 NC 18 S., Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 10.
- Trey Alexander Ingram, 31, of Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. He was served at the Burke County Jail, where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.
- Eric Seth Adams, 32, of 7900 Saddleview Drive, Charlotte, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Adrian Lamar Wiggins, 33, of 111 Ora Place, Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 12.