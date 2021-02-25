Burke County mugshots (Feb. 7-13)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Feb. 7-13:
- Quinton Richard Parker III, 23, of 3172 Team Sellers Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
- Timothy Eugene Saulman, 40, of 3403 US 64, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $59,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 1.
- Tesz Joseph Powell, 29, of 4345 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 17.
- Amanda Leann Geddes, 50, of 5216 Pouge St., in Spartanburg, was charged with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. No mugshot was available for Geddes.
- Kyle Lee Isaac, 32, of 123 Little Garner Road, in Ashland, Kentucky, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
- Robert Allen J. May, 30, of 3135 Bridgewater Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of a controlled substance within a prison or jail and one misdemeanor count each of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
- Brett Lynn Bower, 54, of 2286 Tomlinson Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of assault on a governmental officer or employee. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
- Richard Ashley Rich, 39, of 109 Lovelady Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two felony counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear or comply and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 29.
- James Mitchell Dickinson, 28, of 1990 Coopers Loop, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of first or second-degree forced burglary, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
- Amber Dawn Harris, 34, of 2306 Putnam St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
- Ryan William Shambre, 37, of 2306 Putnam St., 7, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
- Bon Alexander Stroupe, 41, of 3335 Port St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
- Zachary Gene Roberts, 25, of 5303 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one felony count each of possession of Schedule II controlled substances and trafficking drugs by possession. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $10,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.
- Steven Michael Day, 25, of 611 Laurel St. N.E., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was served at the Burke County Jail, where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 8.