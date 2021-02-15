Burke County mugshots (Jan. 31- Feb. 6)

The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Jan. 31- Feb. 6:
- Matias Francisco Pablo, 23, of 111 Overlook Drive, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, larceny by destroying anti-theft device and possession of Schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
- Caitlin Rhae Peeler, 30, of 7870 Kinglet Road, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances, three counts of misdemeanor driving while license revoked, two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count each of failure to carry a valid driver’s license, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $27,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for March 3.
- Brandi Diane Deal, 39, of 5686 Mount Olive Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,500 secured bond. Her court date was set for May 8.
- Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 22, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear and one misdemeanor count each of larceny by changing price tag, second-degree trespassing and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $21,500 secured bond. Her court date was set for Feb. 22 and May 3.
- Casey Lee Little, 32, of 3284 Orders St., Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
- Michael Andrew Conley, 32, of 1933 Roberts Road, Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 8.
- Kaitlin Nicole Hensley, 29, of 149 Ginger Snap Drive, Nebo, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for March 1.
- Joshua Trent Seay, 31, of 925 Cape Hickory Road, Hickory, was charged with felony breaking and entering into a vehicle and felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 8.
- Daisy Lou Cordell, 41, of 123 Curtis St., Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by employees. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Robert Allen May, 30, of 3135 Bridgewater Road, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
- Trever Steel Suttles, 24, of 110 Brookside Lane, Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle and one count each of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for March 8.