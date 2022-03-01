Burke County mugshots (Jan. 9-15)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Jan. 9-15:

David Acoca, 37, of Morganton, was charged with felony larceny from person, felony larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

James Thomas Smith, 31, of 103 Sageview Lane, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.

Robin Haynes Whisnant, 54, of 5523 Buzz Lowman St., Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Chasity Dawn Ross, 32, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $23,000 secured bond.