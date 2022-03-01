Burke County mugshots (Jan. 9-15)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Jan. 9-15:
David Acoca, 37, of Morganton, was charged with felony larceny from person, felony larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
James Thomas Smith, 31, of 103 Sageview Lane, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
Robin Haynes Whisnant, 54, of 5523 Buzz Lowman St., Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
Chasity Dawn Ross, 32, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $23,000 secured bond.
Gregory Leigh McConnell, 33, of 2608 West View Acres Ave., Hickory, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear and three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $21,000 secured bond.
Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property, receiving or possessing stolen goods and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $20,000 secured bond.
Johnathan Christopher Baney, 69, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
Stacey Kent Guinn, 40, of 287 H. Heaton Road, Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.
Jon Bradley Williams, 47, of 7141 Knob Mountain Drive, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property, receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Christopher Allen Tadlock, 49, of 6323 George Hildebran Drive, Connelly Springs, was charged with five counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 35, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, injury to real property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Naome Patrice Carpenter
- , 39, of 6923 U.S. 64, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Davison Estevez, 31, of 161 B & D Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.