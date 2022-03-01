 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burke County mugshots (Jan. 9-15)
alert top story

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Jan. 9-15:

Acoca.JPG

Acoca

David Acoca, 37, of Morganton, was charged with felony larceny from person, felony larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Smith.JPG

Smith

James Thomas Smith, 31, of 103 Sageview Lane, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.

Whisnant.JPG

Whisnant

Robin Haynes Whisnant, 54, of 5523 Buzz Lowman St., Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Ross.JPG

Ross

Chasity Dawn Ross, 32, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $23,000 secured bond.

McConnell.JPG

McConnell

Gregory Leigh McConnell, 33, of 2608 West View Acres Ave., Hickory, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear and three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $21,000 secured bond.

Monn.JPG

Monn

Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of property, receiving or possessing stolen goods and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $20,000 secured bond.

Baney.JPG

Baney

Johnathan Christopher Baney, 69, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.

Guinn.JPG

Guinn

Stacey Kent Guinn, 40, of 287 H. Heaton Road, Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,000 secured bond.

Williams.JPG

Williams

Jon Bradley Williams, 47, of 7141 Knob Mountain Drive, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of property, receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Tadlock.JPG

Tadlock

Christopher Allen Tadlock, 49, of 6323 George Hildebran Drive, Connelly Springs, was charged with five counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Thomas.JPG

Thomas

Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 35, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of second-degree trespassing, injury to real property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Carpenter.JPG

Carpenter

Naome Patrice Carpenter

  Naome Patrice Carpenter, 39, of 6923 U.S. 64, Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Davison Estevez, 31, of 161 B & D Ave., Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Estevez.JPG

Estevez
