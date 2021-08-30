Burke County mugshots (July 11-17)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of July 11-17:

Robin Haynes Whisnant, 53, of 5523 Buzz Lowman St., Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was served at the Burke County Jail, where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $48,000 secured bond.

Jennifer Marie Terry, 40, of 75 Chippendale Drive, Nebo, was charged with two felony counts of larceny by destroying antitheft device and two counts of misdemeanor larceny of property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.

Jose Lino Castro, 37, of 106 Tucker Lane, Morganton, was charged with an out-of-county felony warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 23.