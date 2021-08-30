Burke County mugshots (July 11-17)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of July 11-17:
Robin Haynes Whisnant, 53, of 5523 Buzz Lowman St., Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was served at the Burke County Jail, where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $48,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Marie Terry, 40, of 75 Chippendale Drive, Nebo, was charged with two felony counts of larceny by destroying antitheft device and two counts of misdemeanor larceny of property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $31,000 secured bond.
Jose Lino Castro, 37, of 106 Tucker Lane, Morganton, was charged with an out-of-county felony warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 23.
Omar Maurice Tate, 40, of 17 Watson Road, Nebo, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of counterfeit currency, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
Christian Allen Murray, 23, of 137 Stonebridge Drive, G, Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two misdemeanor counts of resist, delay or obstructing a public officer and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $17,000 secured bond.
Amanda Kaye Reed, 39, of 326 Walker Road, Lot 2, Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $14,000 secured bond.
Candaus Vernard Richardson, 49, of 3868 Bedford St., Morganton, was charged with three felony counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or vehicle. She was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released. Her court date was set for Sept. 9.
Joey Milton Detter, 48, of 3409 Icard Dairy Barn Road, Lot 58, Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Michael Edward Monn, 29, of 4811 Foresthaven Road, Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 16.
Jay Cee Houck, 26, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was set for Aug. 20.
Judith Giddens Akers, 62, of 400 Rockyford St., Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of forgery by uttering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her court date was set for Aug. 23.